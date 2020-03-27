Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

