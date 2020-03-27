Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 46,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,569 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $5,860,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

