Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,633 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

NYSE F opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 262.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

