Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $24.54 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

