Laffer Investments Acquires 2,305 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laffer Investments raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,646,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

