Laffer Investments Acquires 7,040 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Laffer Investments grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.64. 5,573,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

