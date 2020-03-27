Laffer Investments Acquires 8,688 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,025.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $191.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,543. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.97. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

