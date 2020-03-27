Laffer Investments Acquires 8,726 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laffer Investments lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,713. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

