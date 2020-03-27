Laffer Investments Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.