Laffer Investments Buys 5,236 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laffer Investments raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Laffer Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.54. 1,596,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

