Laffer Investments Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,029,664. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

