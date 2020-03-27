Laffer Investments Has $1.23 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18,110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,763. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

