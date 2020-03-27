Laffer Investments Has $2.03 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Laffer Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

