Laffer Investments Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laffer Investments increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18,178.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 8,747,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

