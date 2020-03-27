Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.92 on Friday, reaching $243.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

