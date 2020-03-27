Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 327,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $260.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

