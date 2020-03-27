Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Shares of LRCX opened at $260.34 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

