Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Lam Research stock opened at $260.34 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,131,000. CIBC World Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

