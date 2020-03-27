Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,398 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.48% of Lamb Weston worth $939,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 224,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,000. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.