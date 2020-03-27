Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 412.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

LW opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

