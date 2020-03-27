Lamden Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $9,472.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.