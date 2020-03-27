Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lancaster Colony worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,789,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178,921 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

LANC stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.84. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.