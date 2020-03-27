Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,518,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 27th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 357,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,398. The firm has a market cap of $455.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $396,760. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Lantheus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 145,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lantheus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

