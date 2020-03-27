Lanxess (LXS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lanxess (ETR: LXS) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lanxess was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €37.45 ($43.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Lanxess AG has a 1 year low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

