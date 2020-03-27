Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,046,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 27th total of 27,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 138,492 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 4,528,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.