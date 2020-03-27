Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of RNLC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

