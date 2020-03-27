Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,030 shares of company stock worth $2,032,834. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

