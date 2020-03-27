LBRY Credits Market Cap Tops $3.04 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $449,877.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.02587450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00194492 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 660,789,660 coins and its circulating supply is 344,242,835 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

