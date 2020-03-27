Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 1,069,791 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

