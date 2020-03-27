Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Legg Mason worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 230,915 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 178,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

