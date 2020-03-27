Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Position Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.00% of Lendingtree worth $39,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.49. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.46.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

