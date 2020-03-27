Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Lennox International worth $28,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LII traded down $12.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average of $241.17. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

