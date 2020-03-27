Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNVGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 37,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.