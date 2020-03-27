Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €8.89 ($10.34).

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €6.73 ($7.82). The stock had a trading volume of 142,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Leoni has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a 52 week high of €21.70 ($25.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.73.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

