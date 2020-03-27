Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Level One Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

LEVL opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

