LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.61. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

