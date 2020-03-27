LHT (LHT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $86.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 84.1% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $601,550.94 and approximately $86.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

