Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,585,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 27th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 110,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,087. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

