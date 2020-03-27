Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,716 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $164,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

LBRDK opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

