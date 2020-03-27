Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 545,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

