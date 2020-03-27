Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Lowered to $40.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LSXMK stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 162,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 39.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 31,090,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,720,000 after purchasing an additional 582,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,170,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925,302 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,780,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,488,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

