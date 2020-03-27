Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 787,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,148. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.