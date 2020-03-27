Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,687.22 ($35.35).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

CCH traded down GBX 119 ($1.57) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.42). 2,177,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,367.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,517.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.