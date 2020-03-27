Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($4.14).

Shares of LON:BBY traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.80 ($2.87). 2,235,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

