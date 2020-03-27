LIFE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. LIFE has a market capitalization of $789,294.65 and $6,064.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.02578772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00193811 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

