Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $1.17 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00021969 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00596476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.