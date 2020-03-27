LINA Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, LINA has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $193,900.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.02527621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.