Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR stock traded down C$1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.68.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 6.3378393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 93,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,803.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,558 shares in the company, valued at C$4,333,803.03. Also, Director Mark Stoddart acquired 133,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.38 per share, with a total value of C$6,076,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,399,980.46. Insiders acquired a total of 321,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,240 in the last three months.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.