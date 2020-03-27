Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,846 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.51% of Lincoln Electric worth $30,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.