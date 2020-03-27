Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,067 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,346. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

